SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration ends tomorrow for 6160 vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 20, 2023 04:06 PM IST

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Candidates can submit forms on the careers portal at sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India (SBI) will close the online application process for the recruitment drive of Apprentice tomorrow, September 21. Candidates can submit forms on the careers portal at sbi.co.in.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply by tomorrow on sbi.co.in(REUTERS)
This recruitment drive is for 6,160 vacancies at SBI.

The written online examination for the post will be conducted in October/ November 2023.

The test will consist 100 questions for 100 marks and the exam duration will be 60 minutes.

Candidates with graduate degrees from recognised universities can apply for this recruitment drive.

How to apply for SBI apprentice recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Click on careers and then on current openings.

Scroll down and click on apprentice recruitment.

Go to the apply online page.

Register and get login credentials.

Login and fill the application form, make payment.

Submit the form and save a copy for future uses.

The application fee is 300 for General/ OBC/ EWS categories and for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, there is no fee.

Exam and College Guide
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
