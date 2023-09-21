SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

State Bank of India (SBI) will end the registration process for Apprentice recruitment 2023 today, September 21. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the careers portal given on sbi.co.in. SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023:: Last date to apply on careers portal at sbi.co.in (Bloomberg)

This time, a total of r 6,160 vacancies at SBI are being filled through this recruitment drive.

To apply, candidates need at least a graduation degree from recognised universities.

Steps to apply for SBI apprentice recruitment 2023

Go to the SBI website, sbi.co.in.

Go to the careers section.

Now, go to current openings.

Scroll down and click on apprentice recruitment.

Go to the apply online tab.

Register and generate your login credentials.

Login and fill the application form.

Make payment of the exam fee.

Submit the form and save a copy for future uses.

To apply for SBI Apprentice recruitment, candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹300. This is applicable to General/ OBC/ EWS categories but SC/ST/PwBD candidates are not required to pay the fee.

The online written examination will be conducted in October/ November 2023 and more details will be shared later.

In the exam, candidates have to answer 100 questions for 100 marks in 60 minutes.

