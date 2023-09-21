News / Education / Employment News / SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 21, 2023 09:57 AM IST

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the careers portal given on sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India (SBI) will end the registration process for Apprentice recruitment 2023 today, September 21. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the careers portal given on sbi.co.in.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023:: Last date to apply on careers portal at sbi.co.in (Bloomberg)
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023:: Last date to apply on careers portal at sbi.co.in (Bloomberg)

This time, a total of r 6,160 vacancies at SBI are being filled through this recruitment drive.

To apply, candidates need at least a graduation degree from recognised universities.

Steps to apply for SBI apprentice recruitment 2023

Go to the SBI website, sbi.co.in.

Go to the careers section.

Now, go to current openings.

Scroll down and click on apprentice recruitment.

Go to the apply online tab.

Register and generate your login credentials.

Login and fill the application form.

Make payment of the exam fee.

Submit the form and save a copy for future uses.

To apply for SBI Apprentice recruitment, candidates are required to pay an application fee of 300. This is applicable to General/ OBC/ EWS categories but SC/ST/PwBD candidates are not required to pay the fee.

The online written examination will be conducted in October/ November 2023 and more details will be shared later.

In the exam, candidates have to answer 100 questions for 100 marks in 60 minutes.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out