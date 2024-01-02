State Bank of India has released SBI CBO Exam 2024 pre- exam training materials. Candidates who will appear for the written examination for Circle Based Officers post can download the materials through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI CBO Exam 2024: Pre- exam training materials available at sbi.co.in, link here

The online test will be conducted in January 2024 and call letter for the same will be available in January 2024 only. The exact dates of the examination have not been shared by the Bank yet.

All those candidates who will appear for the online test can follow the steps given below to download the pre -exam training materials.

SBI CBO Exam 2024: How to download pre- exam training materials

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on SBI CBO Exam 2024 link available on the careers page.

A new drop-down box will open where candidates will get Pre- exam training materials link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your materials will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill 5280 Circle Based Officer posts in the organization. The registration process started on November 22 and ended on December 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.