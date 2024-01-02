close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / SBI CBO Exam 2024: Pre- exam training materials available at sbi.co.in, link here

SBI CBO Exam 2024: Pre- exam training materials available at sbi.co.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 02, 2024 12:27 PM IST

SBI CBO Exam 2024 pre- exam training materials available at sbi.co.in. The direct link to download is given here.

State Bank of India has released SBI CBO Exam 2024 pre- exam training materials. Candidates who will appear for the written examination for Circle Based Officers post can download the materials through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI CBO Exam 2024: Pre- exam training materials available at sbi.co.in, link here
SBI CBO Exam 2024: Pre- exam training materials available at sbi.co.in, link here

The online test will be conducted in January 2024 and call letter for the same will be available in January 2024 only. The exact dates of the examination have not been shared by the Bank yet.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

All those candidates who will appear for the online test can follow the steps given below to download the pre -exam training materials.

Direct link to download pre- exam training materials

SBI CBO Exam 2024: How to download pre- exam training materials

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on SBI CBO Exam 2024 link available on the careers page.
  • A new drop-down box will open where candidates will get Pre- exam training materials link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your materials will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the details and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill 5280 Circle Based Officer posts in the organization. The registration process started on November 22 and ended on December 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out