close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk 2023: Last date to apply for 8283 vacancies

SBI Clerk 2023: Last date to apply for 8283 vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 07, 2023 03:03 PM IST

Candidates who want to apply for SBI Clerk or Junior Associate posts can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India is going to close registrations for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) vacancies (SBI Clerk 2023) today, December 7. Candidates who are yet to apply for the recruitment drive can go to the bank's website, sbi.co.in and then to the careers portal and apply for it.

SBI Clerk 2023: Last date to apply for 8283 vacancies(Mint)
SBI Clerk 2023: Last date to apply for 8283 vacancies(Mint)

SBI Clerk 2023 is being held for a total of 8283 vacancies.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification to apply for these vacancies. The age of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years.

How to apply for SBI Clerk recruitment 2023

  1. Go to the bank website, sbi.co.in.
  2. Open the careers tab.
  3. Go to current openings.
  4. Tap on the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) tab.
  5. Open the apply online link. It will lead you to the IBPS page.
  6. Register, login and fill the application form.
  7. Upload documents, make payment.
  8. Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

To apply for SBI PO 2023, candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS categories have to pay 750. SC, ST, PwD, ESM, DESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the bank.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out