SBI Clerk 2023 notification awaited, know where and how to apply

The notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk at State Bank of India (SBI) is awaited. When released, it will be available on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers. SBI Clerk 2023 notification awaited(REUTERS)

Last year, the notification was issued in September.

As per previous year's information, candidates who are20 to 28 years of age can apply for these vacancies. Minimum education qualification required is a graduation degree in any discipline or its equivalent qualification from a recognised institute.

The selection process of SBI Clerk includes online preliminary and main examinations and the test of specified opted local language. The preliminary exam is held for 100 marks in which one fourth marks allotted to each question are deducted for wrong answers.

Any change(s) in these eligibility conditions and exam pattern, along with exam and application schedule, application fee and number of vacancies will be mentioned in the notification.

These are the steps to apply for SBI Clerk recruitment 2023

Go to sbi.co.in/web/careers. Go to the current openings section. Open the Clerk recruitment tab. Register and then proceed to fill the application form. Fill the form, upload documents, make payment. Submit the form and save the final page for future uses.

