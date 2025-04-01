SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 declared, download Junior Associate mains exam hall tickets via direct link

State Bank of India, SBI, has released the admit card for Junior Associates mains exam 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/web/careers. SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 is out. The direct link to download Junior Associate mains exam hall tickets is given here. (Reuters file photo of SBI logo)

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Password to download their hall tickets.

Notably, the SBI Junior Associate Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled for April 10 and April 12, 2025.

The bank had released the preliminary exam results on March 28, 2025. Candidates who qualified in the prelims examination are eligible to appear for SBI clerk mains exam 2025.

During the main exam, candidates should bring duly authenticated Preliminary Exam call letter (with authenticated copy of ID proof) as well as Main Exam call letter.

They are also required to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letter head in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy.

Notably, the photocopy of Identity proof should be presented along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt, the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test, SBI stated.

Meanwhile, the mains exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be 190 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The four sections of the mains exam include General/ Financial Awareness (50 marks), General English (40 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks), and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude (60 marks).

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the SBI Junior Associate Mains Admit Card 2025:

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. On the next page, click on SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your SBI Clerk Main Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.