IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, download via direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the results of IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check and download their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Live Updates IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 is out at ibps.in. Candidates can download via direct link here.

To check the result, candidates will need to enter details like Registration Number/ Roll Number and Password/ Date of Birth in the space provided.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025

Notably, the IBPS Clerk Mains exam was scheduled for October 13, 2024. The exam consisted of four sections, namely General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 6,148 vacancies. In November 2024, the designation of Clerks was changed to “Customer Service Associate” (CSA) and this change in designation is effective from April 1, 2024.

Also read: IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 released at ibps.in, here's how to check

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Steps to download

To download the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at ibps.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link titled ‘Result of Online Main Examination for CRP-CSA-XIV’

3. On the next page, enter your credentials and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.