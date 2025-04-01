IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 released at ibps.in, here's how to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 on April 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Customer Service Associates (CSA) mains examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Live Updates IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 has been released at ibps.in. Check the steps to download. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the tentative calendar, IBPS Clerk Mains exam was scheduled to be held October 13, 2024.

The Mains exam comprised of four sections -

General/Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks. Duration: 35 minutes

General English: 40 questions, 40 marks. Duration: 35 minutes

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude: Part A: 10 questions of 2 makes each. Part B: 40 questions of 1 mark each. Duration: 45 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks. Duration: 45 minutes

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the main written exam can follow the steps given below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS is conducting the Clerk recruitment examination for 6,148 vacancies. In November 2024, the designation of Clerks was changed to “Customer Service Associate” (CSA) and this change in designation is effective from April 1, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.