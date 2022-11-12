Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 Today: Check admit card, imp guidelines for exam day

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 Today: Check admit card, imp guidelines for exam day

employment news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 08:41 AM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 Today. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the exam day guidelines and admit card details below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 Today: Check admit card, imp guidelines for exam day
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 Today: Check admit card, imp guidelines for exam day
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

State Bank of India will conduct SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 today, November 12, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the admit card details and important guidelines issued by the Bank for exam day below.

The admit card of SBI Prelims exam was released on October 30, 2022 and will be available till November 25, 2022. All the appearing candidates can download the admit card through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in by entering their registration number and password.

Direct link to download admit card

The examination on November 12 will be conducted across India except in the state of Himachal Pradesh due to Legislative Assembly elections. The preliminary examination will comprise of Objective Tests for 100 marks. The test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 Today: Imp guidelines for exam day

  1. Candidates who will appear for the exam will have to report at the exam venue as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter. Late comers will not be allowed to take the test.
  2. Wearing masks is a compulsory thing and all aspirants will have to follow it. Maintaining social distancing is a required.
  3. Items allowed inside the exam hall are- gloves, personal transparent water bottle, hand sanitizer, simple pen, pencils, erasers. Candidates must bring glue for pasting photos and ink stamp pad for affixing left thumb impression, exam related documents.
  4. A Candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his mobile phone. The AarogyaSetu status must show candidate’s risk factor.
  5. On completion of examination, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi sarkari naukri
sbi sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out