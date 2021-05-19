Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration for JA posts ends tomorrow
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration for JA posts ends tomorrow(REUTERS)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration for JA posts ends tomorrow(REUTERS)
employment news

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration for JA posts ends tomorrow

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration ends tomorrow, May 20, 2021. Candidates can check the direct link and how to apply given below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 03:34 PM IST

State Bank of India will close down the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 on May 20, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The last date for payment of fees is till tomorrow.

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification discipline from a recognized University to apply for the posts. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Once done, click on submit and follow the registration process.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Upload the scanned copy of the required documents and click on submit.

• Your registration has been done.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The pre-exam training call letter will release on May 26 and the prelims exam will be conducted in June 2021. The date of examination has not been released by the Bank yet.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi clerk exam sbi clerk recruitment sbi.co.in sbi clerk prelims + 2 more

Related Stories

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended, check official notice
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended, check official notice
employment news

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended, check official notice

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 09:07 PM IST
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration date has been extended till May 20, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
READ FULL STORY
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process(File photo)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process(File photo)
competitive exams

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:50 PM IST
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration process have started. Candidates can check the exam pattern and selection process below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.