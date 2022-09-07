Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application for 5008 Junior Associate posts begins

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application for 5008 Junior Associate posts begins

employment news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:01 AM IST

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has Started the application process for Junior Associate/Clerk posts on sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application for 5008 Junior Associate posts begins
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application for 5008 Junior Associate posts begins
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has Started the application process for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in clerical cadre. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the carrers portal of the SBI website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in. The last date to apply is September 27.

SBI has notified 5008 vacancies for the said post across the country.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: Eligibility, selection process and application fee

Candidates between 20 years to 28 years of age, who are graduates in any discipline from a recognised university or have equivalent qualification can apply for these posts. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing is on or before November 30, 2022.

The selection process consists of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language. The preliminary exam consisting of objective test for 100 marks will be held online. There is negative marking – 1/4th of mark assigned for the question – in the preliminary exam.

The application fees is 750 for General/OBC/EWS category candidates. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ DESM category candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: Notification & registration link

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi bank jobs
sbi bank jobs

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out