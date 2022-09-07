SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application for 5008 Junior Associate posts begins

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has Started the application process for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in clerical cadre. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the carrers portal of the SBI website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in. The last date to apply is September 27.

SBI has notified 5008 vacancies for the said post across the country.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: Eligibility, selection process and application fee

Candidates between 20 years to 28 years of age, who are graduates in any discipline from a recognised university or have equivalent qualification can apply for these posts. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing is on or before November 30, 2022.

The selection process consists of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language. The preliminary exam consisting of objective test for 100 marks will be held online. There is negative marking – 1/4th of mark assigned for the question – in the preliminary exam.

The application fees is ₹750 for General/OBC/EWS category candidates. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ DESM category candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: Notification & registration link