SBI Junior Associates Final result 2024 out, here's how to check roll numbers of candidates selected for clerk posts

The State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Mains results 2024 today, June 27. Candidates who took the examination can check their results by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers. The SBI Clerk final results 2024 have been released on sbi.co.in/web/careers. Check the steps to download list of selected candidates. (HT file image)

Also read: SBI Clerk final results 2024 declared; here's list of candidates provisionally selected for Junior Associate posts

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

How to download list of selected candidates:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/web/c On the Join SBI tab, scroll down and click on Current Openings Look for the the link that reads "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales). Click on the link titled FINAL RESULT – PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES. Check the SBI Clerk Mains Result displayed on the screen. Look for your roll number and check if you are shortlisted for the final vacancies.

Also read: NEET UG Row: Delhi HC calls for NTA stand on plea alleging 'out of syllabus' question in examination

Notably, the Preliminary examination of SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024 was conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, and the results were announced in February and call letters for the Mains examination were issued to selected candidates.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD RESULTS

Through the recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 8,283 Junior Associate vacancies in the bank.

The SBI had stated in its advertisement earlier that those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate with evidence of having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. However, for others who are qualified for selection, specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection, before joining. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified, said the SBI.

Also read: NEET-UGC NET exam controversy: A timeline of events so far