SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The State Bank of India will likely release the SBI PO Notification 2024 soon. Candidates waiting for the notice can check it on the SBI official website at sbi.co.in and also on sbi.co.in/web/careers/ after it is released. Like every year, this year too, SBI PO notification is expected to be out in September. However, the date and time of the release of the Probationary Officer recruitment notice have not been announced yet....Read More

The official notification will include all the details, including important dates, eligibility, number of posts, selection process, application process, and other details.

In 2023, the notice was released on September 6, and registration started on September 7. This recruitment drive had filled a total of 2000 posts.

Similarly, in 2022, the notice was released on September 21 and the registration commenced on September 22, 2022. State Bank of India had filled 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on notification, direct link and more.