SBI PO recruitment 2022: Tomorrow last date to apply for 1673 posts

The registration deadline for the SBI PO Recruitment 2022 will end on October 12, 2022. Candidates who have yet to apply for Probationary Officer positions can do so online at sbi.co.in.

The online preliminary examination will be conducted from December 17 to 20. For general, EWS, and OBC candidates, the application fee is 750. For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, there is no application cost.

SBI PO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted o fill 1673 vacancies of which 1600 are regular vacancies and 73 are backlog vacancies.

Here's direct link to apply

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on SBI PO link available link.

Click on apply online.

Register and proceed with the application.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.