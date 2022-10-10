Home / Education / Employment News / SBI PO Recruitment: Registration ends on Oct 12, check list of documents here

SBI PO Recruitment: Registration ends on Oct 12, check list of documents here

employment news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:46 AM IST

SBI PO Recruitment registration will end on October 12, 2022. Candidates can check the list of documents given below.

SBI PO Recruitment: Registration ends on Oct 12, check list of documents here(HT File)
SBI PO Recruitment: Registration ends on Oct 12, check list of documents here(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Bank of India will end the registration process for SBI PO recruitment on October 12, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the registration process can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts of Probationary Officers. Candidates who will apply for the posts can check the list of documents given below.

SBI PO Recruitment: List of documents

  • Recent Photograph
  • Signature
  • Brief particular of the experience of last 10 years (assignment-wise Details) (PDF)
  • ID Proof (PDF)
  • Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)
  • EWS/ Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/PWD (if applicable)
  • Any other document

As per the official notification, all the documents must be in PDF, the page size should be A4 and the size of the file should not exceed 500 kb. In case a document is being candidates should save the PDF with size not more than 500 Kb. There will be separate links for uploading each document. Click on the respective link "Upload". Candidates will have select the JPG or JEPG, PDF file. More related details can be checked by candidates through the official site of SBI.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi po sarkari naukri
sbi po sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out