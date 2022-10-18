SBI Recruitment 2022: Registration for 1422 CBO posts begins, check eligibility

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill-up 1400 regular and 22 backlog vacancies for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). Interested candidates can submit their forms on the careers portal of the SBI website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The last date for submitting forms is November 7 and the online test for shortlisting candidates is tentatively scheduled for December 4.

Eligibility criteria: A graduate in any discipline from a recognised university, or candidates with equivalent qualification can apply for these posts. Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant will also be accepted.

The age limit for these posts is 21-30 years as on September 30, with relaxation for reserved candidates.

In addition to these, ) Experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification) of at least 2 years as on September 30, 2022 is required. The experience of work could should be as an officer in any scheduled commercial bank or regional rural bank as listed in the second schedule of Reserved Bank of India.

