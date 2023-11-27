SBI Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Managers & Data Analyst posts at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India will close the registration link to apply for Managers and Data Analyst posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process was started on November 7, 2023. SBI Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Managers & Data Analyst posts (Mint)

These recruitment drives will fill up 42 Deputy Manager and 4 Data Analyst posts. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SBI Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page. A

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the current openings link.

Click on Deputy Manager or Data Analyst post link and a drop down box will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Deputy Manager: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution.

Data Analyst: B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/MCA /M.Sc. in Statistics/ MS in Data Science/or equivalent degree in relevant discipline in First Division (60%) from recognized University/ Institute.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Application fees

The application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is 750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Direct link to apply for Deputy Manager

Direct link to apply for Data Analyst