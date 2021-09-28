Home / Education / Employment News / SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 Manager, Executive & other posts
SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 Manager, Executive & other posts

SBI to recruit candidates for SCO posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:43 PM IST

State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the Executive, Manager and other posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin on September 28 and will end on October 18, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 606 posts of Specialist Cadre Officer in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details below. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) 1 Post
Relationship Manager 314 Posts 
Relationship Manager (Team Lead)20 Posts
Customer Relationship Executive 217 Posts 
Investment Officer 12 Posts 
Central Research Team (Product Lead) 2 Posts 
Central research Team (Support) 2 Posts 
Manager (Marketing) 12 Posts 
Deputy Manager (Marketing) 26 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given below. 

SBI SCO Executive Posts 

SBI SCO Manager Posts 

SBI SCO Other Posts 

Application Fees

The application fees and intimation charges for all posts is 750/- for general/ EWS/OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PWD category candidates have been exempted from payment of application and intimation fees. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. 

 

