SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 32 SCO posts

  • SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Application process for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) at the State Bank of India (SBI) will end today, June 12
Published on Jun 12, 2022 10:48 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The application process for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) at the State Bank of India (SBI) will end today, June 12. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO recruitment vacancy details: The SBI recruitment drive is being held to fill 32 vacancies, including one for AGM (IT-Tech Operations), one for AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer), one for AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer), one for AGM (IT Security Expert), two for Manager (IT Security Expert), ten for Deputy Manager (Network Engineer), ten for Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre), and six for Deputy Manager (IT Security Expert) (Statistician).

SBI SCO recruitment application fee: The application fee and non-refundable intimation charges are 750/- (seven hundred fifty only) for general/OBC/EWS candidates and NIL for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

Here's the direct link to apply
 

SBI SCO recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS

Register and login to apply

Fill in the application form 

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

