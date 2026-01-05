SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 996 extended again, check new date here

State Bank of India has again extended the SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 last date. The last date to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer is January 10, 2025. Candidates who want to apply can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This is the second time the regisration date has been extended. Earlier, the last date to apply was January 5, 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill 996 vacancies out of which 506 for VP Wealth (SRM), 206 for AVP Wealth (RM) and 284 for Customer Relationship Executive.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a graduation degree from a government-recognised University or Institution.

Direct link to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the SBI SCO registration link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should pay ₹750/- as the application fee is applicable to the UR/EWS/OBC category. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Fee payment will have to be made online through the payment gateway available there. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.