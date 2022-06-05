SBI SCO recruitment: 35 vacancies on offer, check details

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 35 vacancies of Specialist Cadre Officer. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is June 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI careers at ht ed

Direct link to apply here

SBI SCO recruitment application fee: The application fee is 750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and is exempted for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

SBI SCO recruitment selection process: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the apply link

Register and proceed the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below.