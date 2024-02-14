South Eastern Coalfields Limited, SECL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SECL at secl-cil.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1425 posts in the organization. SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1425 posts at secl-cil.in, details here

The last date to apply is till February 27, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 350 posts

Technician Apprentice: 1075 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should hold 4 year degree for graduate apprenticeship and 3 year diploma in relevant stream/ branch of engineering for technician apprenticeship or equivalent qualification granted by institution recognized by the Government.

Candidates should not have passed his engineering degree/ diploma 5 years before the date of joining as apprentice.

Selection Process

Date of passing in engineering/ diploma is basis for shortlisting of the candidate. The provisionally selected candidates will be allowed for training only after the verification of the documents and after being found fit in the medical examination.

The document verification will from March 15 onwards. The schedule for the same will be uploaded on the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SECL.

Detailed Notification Here