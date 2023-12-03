close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 Master Mariners / Chief Engineers posts

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 Master Mariners / Chief Engineers posts

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 03, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Shipping Corporation of India invites applications for Master Mariners / Chief Engineer posts.

The Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd.(SCI) has invited applications for the post of Master Mariners / Chief Engineer. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 11. Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.shipindia.com.

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 posts
Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 posts

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 43 vacancies of which 17 vacancies are for the post of Master Mariner and 26 vacancies are for the post of Chief Engineer.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have completed a minimum of 3 years sea time after obtaining Masters FG COC/MEO Class I COC, out of which at least 2 years sea-time must be in the substantive rank of Master or Chief Engineer.

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years.

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 500 for General, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates. For SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM the intimation fee is 100.

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 selection process:

The selection process will be conducted in two stages: Short-listing and Interview.

For more details candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out