Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 Master Mariners / Chief Engineers posts

The Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd.(SCI) has invited applications for the post of Master Mariners / Chief Engineer. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 11. Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.shipindia.com. Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 posts

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 43 vacancies of which 17 vacancies are for the post of Master Mariner and 26 vacancies are for the post of Chief Engineer.

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have completed a minimum of 3 years sea time after obtaining Masters FG COC/MEO Class I COC, out of which at least 2 years sea-time must be in the substantive rank of Master or Chief Engineer.

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years.

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for General, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates. For SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM the intimation fee is ₹100.

Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2023 selection process:

The selection process will be conducted in two stages: Short-listing and Interview.

For more details candidates can check the detailed notification here.