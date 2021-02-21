SHSB CHO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- SHSB CHO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download the State Health Society CHO Admit Card online at statehealthsocietybihar.org.
SHSB CHO admit card 2021: The State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Community Health Officer (CHO) on its official website.
The State Health Society will conduct the computer-based CHO recruitment examination on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Direct link to download SHSB CHO admit card 2021
How to download SHSB CHO admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at statehealthsocietybihar.org
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Important Notice for Equi- percentile, Scribe & CBT and Download Admit card Related to CBT against advt. 02/2021’,
A new page will appear on the display screen
Click on the link that reads, ‘Click Here’, given against ‘Download Admit card Related to CBT for Advt No 02/2021 ’
Key in your credentials and login
The SHSB CHO admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.
