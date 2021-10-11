Home / Education / Employment News / Sikkim: SPSC to fill principal positions in government degree colleges
Sikkim: SPSC to fill principal positions in government degree colleges

  • Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) will fill nine positions of Principal in various government degree colleges.
Sikkim: SPSC to fill principal positions in government degree colleges(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 02:37 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has invited applications to recruit nine principals in various government degree colleges on temporary-regular basis in Level-13-A of the UGC Pay Matrix under the Education Department, Government of Sikkim. 

The application process will be held online on the official website of the Commission. The last date for submission of the application forms is October 23.

Apply online

Vacancies are available in Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College, Tadong, Gangtok; Sikkim Government College, Burtuk, Gangtok; Sikkim Government College, Rhenock; Sikkim Government College, Gyalshing; Sikkim Government College, Namchi; Sikkim Government Vocational College, Dentam; Sikkim Institute of Higher Nyingma Studies, Pangthang; Principal, Sikkim Government Law College, Burtuk, Gangtok; Principal, Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Samdong.

Candidates should have postgraduate degree, consistently good academic record, Ph.D degree and 15 years of college teaching/administrative experience.

“Recruitment to the above posts would be conducted through selection,” the Commission has said.

