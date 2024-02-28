SIMCO Recruitment 2024: Application process ends tomorrow for 48 Salesman & other posts

South India Multi-State Agriculture Co-operative Society Limited, SIMCO has invited applications for Salesman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up applications directly or by post or courier to the address given below. SIMCO Recruitment 2024: Application process ends tomorrow for 48 posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 48 posts. The last date to send the applications is till tomorrow, February 29, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Office Assistant: 12 posts

Salesman: 22 posts

Supervisors: 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam, certificate verification and personal interview. The exam comprises of 100 marks questions. The duration of the exam is for 1 hour 30 minutes.

Where to send applications

The filled up applications should reach - South India Multi-State Agriculture Co-Operative Society Ltd., Head Office, Town Hall Campus, Near Old Bus Stand, Vellore – 632004.

Application Fees

The application fees for Gen/UR/EWS/OBC Applicant will be ₹500/-. The SC/ST applicants shall have to pay the application fees of Rs.250/-. The application fee is non-refundable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SIMCO.