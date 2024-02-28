 SIMCO Recruitment 2024: Application process ends tomorrow for 48 posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / SIMCO Recruitment 2024: Application process ends tomorrow for 48 Salesman & other posts

SIMCO Recruitment 2024: Application process ends tomorrow for 48 Salesman & other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 28, 2024 07:57 PM IST

SIMCO has invited applications for Salesman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply till tomorrow, February 29, 2024.

South India Multi-State Agriculture Co-operative Society Limited, SIMCO has invited applications for Salesman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up applications directly or by post or courier to the address given below.

SIMCO Recruitment 2024: Application process ends tomorrow for 48 posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
SIMCO Recruitment 2024: Application process ends tomorrow for 48 posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 48 posts. The last date to send the applications is till tomorrow, February 29, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vacancy Details

  • Office Assistant: 12 posts
  • Salesman: 22 posts
  • Supervisors: 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam, certificate verification and personal interview. The exam comprises of 100 marks questions. The duration of the exam is for 1 hour 30 minutes.

Where to send applications

The filled up applications should reach - South India Multi-State Agriculture Co-Operative Society Ltd., Head Office, Town Hall Campus, Near Old Bus Stand, Vellore – 632004.

Application Fees

The application fees for Gen/UR/EWS/OBC Applicant will be 500/-. The SC/ST applicants shall have to pay the application fees of Rs.250/-. The application fee is non-refundable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SIMCO.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On