SJVN Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 400 posts begins tomorrow at sjvnindia.com
SJVN Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SJVN Limited at sjvnindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts through the organization.
The registration process will open on December 18 and will close on January 7, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice: 175 posts
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 100 posts
- Technician (ITI) Apprentices: 125 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed ITI from any recognised University/ Institute. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years of age.
Selection Process
The selection process includes no interviews. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in Matriculation examination (10th), 12th and ITI Course/ Diploma and Bachelor of Engineering/Technology or MBA. The candidates shortlisted have to produce all original testimonials/certificates at the time of verification.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹100/- for all candidates. SC/ST/PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of fees. The payment of the fees should be done through Debit card/ Credit card/ Internet banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SJVN Limited.