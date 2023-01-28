Home / Education / Employment News / SJVN Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for 105 Jr Field Engg & Field Officer posts

SJVN Limited will recruit candidates for Junior Field Engineer and Junior Field Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SJVN at sjvnindia.com.

SJVN Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Field Engineer and Field Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SJVN at sjvnindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 105 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on January 23, 2023 and will close on February 12, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Jr. Field Engineer: 85 posts
  • Jr. Field Officer: 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Jr. Field Engineer: Candidates should have diploma in engineering.

Jr. Field Officer: Graduate with one/two-year Full time Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/Social Works/ Labor Welfare/ Business Management/ Office Management/ Public Administration or Inter-CA or Inter-ICWA-CMA (Simple Pass) or full time M. Com.

The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test only. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

Application Fees

General/EWS and OBC category candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/- + GST@18%. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of Application Fee. Application fee will be paid through online mode i.e. Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking etc.

