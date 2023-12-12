SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Where, how to check admit card
Admit cards of the written exam will be released on the official website, slprbassam.in
Assam Police Recruitment 2023: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB Assam) is expected to issue admit cards of the Assam Police recruitment examination soon. The application process for Sub Inspector (SI), Constable, Driver Constable and other vacancies closed on November 1. Next, admit cards of the written exam will be released on the official website, slprbassam.in.
How to download Assam Police admit card 2023 when released
- Go to slprbassam.in.
- Open the admit card link for the post you have applied.
- Enter your credentials and login.
- Check and download the admit card.
SLPRB is conducting this recruitment drive for the following 5,563 vacancies in various organisations/departments.
Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police: 144 vacancies
Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions: 51 vacancies
Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 7 vacancies
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies
Constable (UB) and Constable AB (backlog) for Hill Tribe: 115 vacancies
Constable for Assam Commando Battalions: 164 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 204 vacancies
Constable (Dispatch Rider): 2 vacancies
Constable (Messenger): 2 vacancies
Constable (UB) Assam police: 1645 vacancies
Constables (AB) in Assam Police: 2300 vacancies
Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy
Craft Instructor in Prison Department: 2
Tractor Operator in Prison Department: 1
Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male): 654 vacancies
Boatman in Assam Police( Male): 58 vacancies
Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.): 1 vacancy
Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD & CGHG: 12 vacancies
Havilder under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards: 2 vacancies
Nurse in Prison Department: 1
Laboratory Technician in Prison Department: 2
Teacher in Prison Department: 4
Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 10 vacancies
Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions: 2
Safai Karmachari under Prison Department: 2
Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science: 3
Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 54
Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 53
Grade IV Staff under DGCD & CGHG, Assam: 35
Safai Karmachari in Assam Police: 30