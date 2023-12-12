SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Where, how to check admit card

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB Assam) is expected to issue admit cards of the Assam Police recruitment examination soon. The application process for Sub Inspector (SI), Constable, Driver Constable and other vacancies closed on November 1. Next, admit cards of the written exam will be released on the official website, slprbassam.in. Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Where, how to check admit card(HT FILE)

How to download Assam Police admit card 2023 when released

Go to slprbassam.in. Open the admit card link for the post you have applied. Enter your credentials and login. Check and download the admit card.

SLPRB is conducting this recruitment drive for the following 5,563 vacancies in various organisations/departments.

Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police: 144 vacancies

Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions: 51 vacancies

Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 7 vacancies

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies

Constable (UB) and Constable AB (backlog) for Hill Tribe: 115 vacancies

Constable for Assam Commando Battalions: 164 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication): 204 vacancies

Constable (Dispatch Rider): 2 vacancies

Constable (Messenger): 2 vacancies

Constable (UB) Assam police: 1645 vacancies

Constables (AB) in Assam Police: 2300 vacancies

Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy

Craft Instructor in Prison Department: 2

Tractor Operator in Prison Department: 1

Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male): 654 vacancies

Boatman in Assam Police( Male): 58 vacancies

Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.): 1 vacancy

Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD & CGHG: 12 vacancies

Havilder under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards: 2 vacancies

Nurse in Prison Department: 1

Laboratory Technician in Prison Department: 2

Teacher in Prison Department: 4

Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 10 vacancies

Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions: 2

Safai Karmachari under Prison Department: 2

Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science: 3

Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 54

Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 53

Grade IV Staff under DGCD & CGHG, Assam: 35

Safai Karmachari in Assam Police: 30