SMVDU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 49 posts on smvdu.ac.in

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, SMVDU has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SMVDU on smvdu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 49 posts in the organisation.

The eligibility of the applicants shall be considered as on the date of issuance of advertisement notice. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 14 Posts

Associate Professor: 17 Posts

Assistant Professor: 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>. The maximum age till which a candidate can apply for the faculty positions at all levels, is 05 years to superannuate or 60 years, whichever is less.

Where to Apply

Application forms duly filled accompanied with self-attested copies of Date of birth, qualification / experience certificates issued by the Competent Authority, one self-addressed envelope, requisite fee (if applicable) and API format should be submitted to the office of The Registrar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Kakryal, Katra–182 320 (J&K).