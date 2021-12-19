Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to fill various scientist positions

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has invited applications to recruit scientists. The application forms are available on the official website stpi.in. The last date for submission of application forms is January 16.

STPI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Member Technical Staff- E-V, (Scientist ‘F’): 1 post

Member Technical Staff- E-III (Scientist ‘D’): 1 post

Member Technical Staff – E-II (Scientist ‘C’): 1 post

Member Technical Staff - E-I (Scientist ‘B’): 11 posts

“Applicants are required to take the printout of the filled in Application Form and signed it and send the same alongwith duly attested copies of certificates (uploaded on the website) relating to qualification(s), date of birth, experience certificate(s), caste certificate etc. by the last date of receipt of application to the Software Technology Parks of India, Plate-B, 1st Floor, Office Block-1, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi-110023. Name of the post applied for should invariably be mentioned on the top of the envelope containing application form,” the STPI has informed candidates.

Except for the post of Scientist ‘B’, selection to other posts will be held through interview. Selection to Scientist ‘B’ post will be held through written exam and interview. “Received application by the last date of receipt of application shall be screened and screened-in candidate shall be called for Personal Interview. Candidate recommended by the Selection Committee shall offered appointment,” STPI has said.