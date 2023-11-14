close_game
SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Registration for 77 non teaching posts ends tomorrow at sol.du.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 14, 2023 02:32 PM IST

SOL, DU will recruit candidates for non teaching posts. The last date to apply is till November 15, 2023.

School of Open Learning, Delhi University will end the registration process for non teaching posts on November 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for various staff posts can do it through the official website of SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in.

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Registration for 77 non teaching posts ends tomorrow
This recruitment drive will fill up 77 posts of Junior Assistant and other posts. Candidates who want to apply will have to check the educational qualification and age limit on the website. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for SOL, DU Recruitment 2023

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in.
  • Click on recruitment link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will find SOL, DU non teaching posts link.
  • Click on the link and apply online link will be available.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 1000/- for general/ unreserved category, 800/- for OBC(NCL)/ EWS and Women category and 600/- for SC/ST and PwBD category. The application fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SOL, DU.

