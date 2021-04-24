IND USA
Indian Railways(HT File)
employment news

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 60 medical staff posts

South Central Railway will recruit candidates for medical staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts till April 27, 2021. Check other details below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 10:22 AM IST

South Central Railway, SCR has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of SCR on scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process will close down on April 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 60 posts in the organization.

The vacancy position may increase/ decrease as per administrative necessity. There may be waitlisted/stand-by candidates who may be engaged in order of merit when there is a necessity. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the postNumber of vacancies 
Specialist Doctor 1 Post 
Contract Medical Practitioners 13 Posts
Nursing Sisters 21 Posts
Pharmacist2 Posts
Hospital Attendants 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualifications and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

The selection process of candidates will include interview. The interview date and time will be communicated to eligible candidates through their personal mobile number and email ID as communicated in the application form.

Other Details

All the candidates who will be appointed for the posts will be under contract for a period of three months from the date of engagement or till the currency of the scheme exist i.e., up to June 30, 2021.

south central railway railway jobs sarkari naukri vacancy of paramedical staff + 2 more
