South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 432 posts

South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SECR on secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration for 432 Apprentice posts begins on September 11 and will end on October 10, 2021.

The applications have been invited for r engagement as Trade Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed 10th class examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. Also, they must have passed anITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution. The age limit of the candidate should be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Apprenticeship Training

Selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices and they will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 year for each trade. They will be paid a stipend during their training as per the rules of the State Government of Chhattisgarh. Their training will be terminated after the completion of their apprenticeship. The selected candidates or, if he is minor, his guardian has been enter into a contract of apprenticeship with the employer.