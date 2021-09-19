South Eastern Coalfields Limited to recruit graduate, technician apprentices

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has invited applications to offer graduate and technician apprenticeship in mining and mine surveying for one year training in opencast or underground mines under apprentices act 1961 amended up to 2014.

“Applications are invited in SECL for Graduate and Technician Apprentices training from candidates having Degree in Mining Engineering or Diploma in Mining or Mine Surveying or equivalent qualifying candidates from government recognized institution through on line mode from apprentice portal (mhrdnats.gov.in),” the SECL has said.

Application form, Job details

A total of 450 seats are on offer out of which 310 are for technician apprenticeship and the rest for graduate apprenticeship.

The application forms are available on the official website of SECL and the deadline for submission of the application forms is October 5. “Interested candidates are advised to submit their application through the apprenticeship portal www.mhrdnats.gov. in. Applications sent through post or mail or any other mode will not be considered or accepted,” the SECL has informed candidates.

Candidate should hold 4 year degree in mining engineering for graduate apprenticeship and 3 year diploma in mining engineering or mine surveying for technician apprenticeship or equivalent qualification granted by institution recognized by the Government.