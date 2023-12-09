South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 55 posts against sports quota at rrcser.co.in

South Eastern Railway, SER will recruit candidates for Group C and Group D posts against the sports quota. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website RRC SER at rrcser.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 26, 2023. South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 55 posts against sports quota(Representative image)

This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Important Dates

Closing date of applications: December 26, 2023

Closing date for residents of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul & Spiti District and Pangi Sub- Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshwadeep: January 5, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Group C: 21 posts

Group D: 33 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years as on 1.1.2024. There is no age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹500/- for UR/OBC categories and ₹250/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Ex. Servicemen/Persons its Disabilities (PWDs), Women, Minorities and Economic Backward Classes. The fee is to be paid by way of IPO or Bank Draft. Bank Draft/IPO should be issued in favour of - FA&CAO, South Eastern Railway, Garden Reach – 700043, payable at GPO/Kolkata.

Where to send applications

The applications should be sent in a closed envelope to The Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell, Bungalow No.12A, Garden Reach, Kolkata-700043 (Near BNR Central Hospital).