South Eastern Railway to recruit for 1785 Apprentice posts, apply at rrcser.co.in

Published on Dec 30, 2022 01:33 PM IST

South Eastern Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of RRC SER at rrcser.co.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

South Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of RRC SER at rrcser.co.in. The registration process was started on December 27 and will close on February 2, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill 1785 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be prepared percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or group of subjects.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- which is non refundable. The payment of fees will have to be made online through ‘Payment Gateway’ while filling up the online Application Form. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking/UPI/e-Wallets.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
