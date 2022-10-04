Southern Railway to recruit 1343 Apprentice posts, registration link here

Southern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31, 2022.

This recruitment drive will up 1343 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

FRESHER Category: 110 Posts

Ex-ITI Category: 1233 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the education qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should NOT have completed 22/24 years for Freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of Merit List prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the Notification. The Merit List will be prepared by the Committee nominated for this purpose.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. Fee is to be paid through ONLINE MODE. Ne fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Southern Railways.

Detailed Notification Here