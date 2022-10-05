Home / Education / Employment News / SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 399 posts under sports quota

SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 399 posts under sports quota

employment news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 03:19 PM IST

SSB will recruit candidates for Constable posts under sports quota. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 399 posts under sports quota
SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 399 posts under sports quota
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Sashatra Seema Bal has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 399 posts of Constable (General Duty) under sports quota for the year 2022.

The last date to apply for the posts is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news except for remote areas. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board or institute. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay 100/- only being fees through Indian postal order and demand draft. However, SC/ ST and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSB.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri ssb
sarkari naukri ssb

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out