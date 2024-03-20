SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024: Apply for 786 Lecturer vacancies from today

The State Selection Board Odisha (SSB Odisha) will begin the application process for 786 Lecturer vacancies at non-government-aided colleges today, March 20. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on ssbodisha.ac.in till April 19. The application portal will open at 1 pm. SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024: Apply from today for 786 Lecturer vacancies (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Vacancy details:

Anthropology: 1

Botany: 32

Chemistry: 50

Gommerce: 46

Economics: 56

Education: 54

English: 50

Geography: 6

Hindi: 4

History: 109

Home Science: 4

IRPM: 1

Logic & Philosophy: 32

Mathematics: 33

Odia: 111

Physics: 31

Political Science: 69

Psychology: 9

Sanskrit: 41

Sociology: 14

Telugu: 1

Zoology: 32

Of the total 786 vacancies, 257 are for women candidates.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, age limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 42 years as of January 1, 2024, to apply for these vacancies. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserve category candidates.

They need to have a Master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent. For SC, ST, SEBC and/or PwD, the minimum marks required is 50 per cent.

The selection of candidates will be based on written test, career assessment and viva voce taken together:

Career assessment: 25 marks

Viva voce: 25 marks

Written test: 150 marks.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of ₹500, if they belong to unreserved and SEBC categories.

For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fee is ₹200. The fee has to be paid online along with the application forms to the account number 35396835756, State Bank of India, Govt. Treasury Branch, Bhubaneswar.

Other eligibility conditions

A candidate who has more than one spouse living is not eligible for appointment unless the state government has exempted his/her case for any good and sufficient reason, the notification mentioned.

Government servants, whether temporary or permanent, are eligible to apply, provided that they inform their respective head of office in writing regarding the submission of their applications and produce no objection certificates on the date of verification of certificates, it added.

Check more details here.