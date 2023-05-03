Home / Education / Employment News / SSC CGL 2023: Last date to apply on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2023: Last date to apply on ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 03, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Candidates can submit their application forms for SSC CGL on ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2023 today, May 3. Candidates can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2023 last date to apply today(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CGL 2023 last date to apply today(ssc.nic.in)

This year, there are 7,500 tentative vacancies for SSC CGL. The final list will be share later.

“…firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in> Candidate’s Corner > Tentative Vacancy) in due course. Candidates may note that State-wise/ Zone-wise vacancies are not collected by the Commission,” SSC said in the notification.

The application form correction window will remain active from May 7 to 8 (11 pm). Tier 1 of SSC CGL 2023 is tentatively scheduled for July. The exact date will be announced later.

The minimum age limit for SSC CGL 2023 is 18 years and the upper age limit varies from post to post. Candidates are advised to check the notice for more details on eligibility criteria.

The cut-off date for determining the age limit is August 1, 2023. Further, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc ssc.nic.in
ssc ssc.nic.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out