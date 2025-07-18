Search
SSC CHSL 2025 registration for 3,131 vacancies ends today, apply at ssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 10:30 am IST

SSC CHSL 2025: Candidates who have yet to apply for SSC CHSL 2025 can submit their forms at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL 2025: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration-cum-application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 today, July 18. Candidates who have yet to apply for SSC CHSL 2025 can submit their forms at ssc.gov.in.

The application fee can be paid up to 11 pm tomorrow, July 19. The window to edit application forms will open on July 23 and close on July 24.

SSC will conduct the CHSL tier 1 examination from September 8 to 18. The tier 2 examination is scheduled for February-March next year.

In the case of any difficulty in filling up the application form, candidates can contact the commission at the toll free number 18003093063.

SSC CHSL 2025 exam will fill around 3,131 vacancies. The final number of vacancies will be determined in due course and if the number changes, it will be shared on the official website later.

SSC CHSL 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are between 18-27 years on January 1, 2026 (born not before January 2, 1999 and not after January 1, 2008) can apply for CHSL 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserve category candidates as per rules.

Candidates need to pass Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics as a subject for the Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ DEO Grade ‘A’ in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Culture and Staff Selection Commission post.

For the LDC/JSA and DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ (except DEOs in Department/ Ministry) post, candidates need to pass Class 12.

Those who have appeared in their Class 12th board examination can also apply, provided they complete the essential qualification on or before January 1, 2026.

The SSC CHSL 2025 application fee is 100. There is no application fee for Women, SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-servicemen (ESM) candidates eligible for reservation.

