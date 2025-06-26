SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025: Registration ends today, check details here

SSC CHT 2025: Staff Selection Comission (SSC) will end registration the for the SSC combined Hindi Translator recruitment examination today, June 26, 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can visit ssc.gov.in and register themselves. SSC CHT 2025: Registration ends today, check details (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

With this, the last date for online payment of fees is Tomorrow, June 27, 2025.

This recruitment drive is to fill approximately 437 Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts for Junior Translation officer, Junior Hindi translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi translator, Senior Translator, and Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) for various ministries and Departments of the Government of India.

The examination will consist of two papers.

Paper I- Objective type, multiple choice questions (MCQs)

Paper II- Descriptive paper

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per question if candidates get the answer to an MCQ wrong.

The exam will be held on August 12, 2025. Further, based on the marks secured in Paper I, candidates will be shortlisted for Paper II.

The application fees is ₹100 which can be paid in online mode like BHIM UPI, Visa, Master card, Maestro, RuPay Debit card. However, candidates including women belonging to Scheduled castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fees.

The application form correction window will open on July 1, 2025 and will close on July 2, 2025. Candidates only have one day to make any changes if they wish to. The fee for correction charges has to be paid through the online payment mode.

For more related updates, candidates are advised to check the official website.