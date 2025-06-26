Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025: Registration ends today, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2025 01:40 PM IST

SSC CHT 2025: Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can visit ssc.gov.in and register.

SSC CHT 2025: Staff Selection Comission (SSC) will end registration the for the SSC combined Hindi Translator recruitment examination today, June 26, 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can visit ssc.gov.in and register themselves.

SSC CHT 2025: Registration ends today, check details (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
SSC CHT 2025: Registration ends today, check details (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

With this, the last date for online payment of fees is Tomorrow, June 27, 2025.

Also read: SSC Steno 2025: Registration for Stenographer recruitment exam ends today at ssc.gov.in

This recruitment drive is to fill approximately 437 Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts for Junior Translation officer, Junior Hindi translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi translator, Senior Translator, and Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) for various ministries and Departments of the Government of India.

The examination will consist of two papers.

Paper I- Objective type, multiple choice questions (MCQs)

Paper II- Descriptive paper

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per question if candidates get the answer to an MCQ wrong.

Also read: SSC CHSL 2025 registration for 3131 vacancies begins at ssc.gov.in, check details here

The exam will be held on August 12, 2025. Further, based on the marks secured in Paper I, candidates will be shortlisted for Paper II.

The application fees is 100 which can be paid in online mode like BHIM UPI, Visa, Master card, Maestro, RuPay Debit card. However, candidates including women belonging to Scheduled castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fees.

The application form correction window will open on July 1, 2025 and will close on July 2, 2025. Candidates only have one day to make any changes if they wish to. The fee for correction charges has to be paid through the online payment mode.

For more related updates, candidates are advised to check the official website.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025: Registration ends today, check details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On