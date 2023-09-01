SSC Constable exam 2023 notification: Register for 7547 posts till September 30 at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has notified and begun the application process for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in the Delhi Police Examination-2023. The application process will end on September 30. Candidates who want to appear for the SSC Constable exam 2023 can submit their applications at ssc.nic.in. SSC Constable (Executive) Male and Female Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins, 7547 Vacancies in Delhi Police

The application correction window will be active from October 3 to October 4. The Commission will levy uniform correction charges of ₹200 for making correction and re-submitting modified/corrected applications for the first time and ₹500 for making corrections and re-submitting modified/ corrected applications for the second time.

SSC Constable exam 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7547 posts of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police.

Age limit: The candidate should be between the age of 18 to 25 years. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-07-1998 and later than 01-07-2005.

Educational qualification: Candidates should have passed the 10+2 (Senior Secondary) exam from a recognised board.

The educational qualification is relaxable up to 11th passed for the sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only.

Examination pattern: The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

