SSC Constable GD Exam 2026: Registration begins at ssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Constable GD Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The last date to apply is December 31, 2025. The last date for making online fee payment is January 1, 2026. The correction window will open on January 8 and will close on January 10, 2026.

Vacancy Details 1. BSF: 616 posts

2. CISF: 14595 posts

3. CRPF: 5490 posts

4. SSB: 1764 posts

5. ITBP: 1293 posts

6. AR: 1706 posts

7. SSF: 23 posts

Eligibility Criteria The candidates must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University as on or before the cut-off date i.e., 01-01-2026 to apply for the post.

Selection Process The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification. Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) and Document Verification (DV) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Master, Maestro Card, or RuPay Debit card.

How to apply 1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and register yourself.

3. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

4. Make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

