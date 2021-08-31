SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply

Staff Selection Commission will close down the registration process for SSC Constable GD 2021 on August 31, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for GD Constable posts can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The registration process was started on July 17, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 25271 posts in various forces. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. The age limit of the candidates should be 18 to 23 years of age as on August 1, 2021.

Direct link to apply here

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: How to apply

To apply for SSC Constable GD 2021 posts, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on register now for new account and login for already existing account.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Once done click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as application fees except women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.