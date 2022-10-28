Home / Education / Employment News / SSC Constable GD recruitment 2022: 24369 posts on offer, here's how to apply

SSC Constable GD recruitment 2022: 24369 posts on offer, here's how to apply

employment news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 10:04 AM IST

SSC Constable GD recruitment: Apply for 24369 posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has begin the application process for the post of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB. Candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in till November 30.

Commission will conduct the Computer Based Examination in January 2023.

SSC Constable GD recruitment vacancy details: A total of 24369 positions are being filled by this recruitment drive, including those in the SSF, Rifleman (GD), Assam Rifles, and Sepoy positions with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

SSC Constable GD recruitment age limit: The applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 23 on January 1, 2023.

SSC Constable GD recruitment educational qualification: Candidates must have successfully completed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board or University.

Direct link to apply

SSC Constable SSC GD Constable recruitment: How to apply

Visit the website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Register and then login

Click on apply online and select the link for SSC GD

Fill out the form and pay the fees

Submit form and take print for future reference.

