SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Application begins for 1,200+ vacancies, check eligibility & more | Direct link here

Staff Selection Commission, SSC, is accepting applications for the recruitment of Constable and Head Constable posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1,200+ vacancies of Constable & Head Constable. The direct link is given here.

The last date to apply is October 15, 2025.

Vacancy details: The commission is carrying out the recruitment drive for the following posts:

Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police - 737 posts Head Constable AWO/TPO in Delhi Police - 370 posts for male, 182 for female. DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR SSC CONSTABLE/HEAD CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2025 Important dates: According to the official notification, following are some of the important dates:

Submission of online application forms: September 24, 2025 Last date to submit application forms: October 15, 2025 up to 11 PM. Last date and time for making online fee payment: October 16, 2025 up to 11 PM. Application correction window: Oct 23 to 25, 2025, up to 11 PM. Tentative date of exam: December, 2025/ January, 2026 Eligibility:

To apply, prospective candidates need to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements. Some of these are mentioned below:

The applicant should be an Indian national. Age limit: Candidates applying for Constable post should be between 21 to 30 years, and those applying for Head Constable should be 18 to 27 years as on July 1, 2025. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates. Qualifications for Constable post The candidate should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) or equivalent from a recognized Board. The candidate should be able to drive heavy vehicles with confidence. Must have valid driving license for Heavy Motor Vehicles (as on closing date of receipt of Online Application Form). Should possess knowledge of maintenance of vehicles. Qualifications for Head Constable post The candidate should have passed Class 12 from a recognized Board with Science & Mathematics as subjects, OR should possess National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronic Communication System. The candidate should be proficient in Computer Operation (Qualifying in Nature). Candidates will need to take a test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in 15 minutes. They will also take a test for Basic Computer Functions: -Opening/Closing of PC, printing, MS office usage, saving & modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering, etc. More details on eligibility can be checked on the official notifications below:

SSC Constable notification SSC Head Constable notification Application Fee: The application fee for both posts is ₹100. However, female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee.

The fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Master, Maestro Card, or RuPay Debit Card.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the Apply button.

3. Click on the link to apply for SSC Constable/Head Constable recruitment.

4. Register yourself by enter the necessary details.

5. Fill in the application, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee.

6. Review and submit the application form.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.