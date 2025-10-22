Staff Selection Commission has extended the registration date for SSC Constable Recruitment 2025. The registration date has been extended till October 31, 2025 Candidates who want to apply for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended till October 31, apply at ssc.gov.in

The official notice reads, "Notice of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 inviting aspirants to fill up Online Application Forms during the period from 22-09-2025 to 21-10-2025 (23:00 hours) was published on the website of the Commission on 22.09.2025. It has been decided to extend the last date till 31.10.2025 [upto 23:00 hours] for filling up Online Application Form of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025."

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Click on submit and login to the page.

5. Enter the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7565 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.