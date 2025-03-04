Menu Explore
SSC GD answer key 2025 released at ssc.gov.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 04, 2025 08:05 PM IST

Candidates can check the SSC GD 2025 answer key using the login window given on the official website.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released answer keys with response sheets for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 at ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD answer key 2025 released at ssc.gov.in (HT file)
SSC GD answer key 2025 released at ssc.gov.in (HT file)

Candidates can check the SSC GD 2025 answer key using the login window given on the official website.

"The candidates’ Response Sheets cum the Tentative Answer Keys are now available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission (i.e., https://ssc.gov.in ). The candidates may log in by using their Registration Login ID and Password during the period specified. Details of instructions to access response Sheet/Answer Key Challenge are annexed," the official notification reads.

Candidates who want to submit representations against the provisional answer key can do it online between March 4 (6 pm) and March 9 (6 pm). To submit representations or objections, they need to pay a fee of 100 pwr question/answer.

Representations received after 6 pm on March 9 will not be entertained under any circumstances, SSC said.

The commission has asked candidates to take a printout of their response sheets cum answer keys, as the same will not be available after the specified time limit.

The recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau is for 39,481 vacancies.

SSC GD 2025: Vacancy details

BSF: 15654 vacancies

CISF: 7145 vacancies

CRPF: 11541 vacancies

SSB: 819 vacancies

ITBP: 3017 vacancies

AR: 1248 vacancies

SSF: 35 vacancies

NCB: 22 vacancies

The recruitment process includes a computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes.

The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

For further details, candidates can check the commission's official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
